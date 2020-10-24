GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GAP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter worth $2,988,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 52.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GAP by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526,089 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GAP by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.