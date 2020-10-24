GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered GasLog from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GasLog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

