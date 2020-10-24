GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.21.

GLOP stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GasLog Partners by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

