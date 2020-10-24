GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDS. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. GDS has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of GDS by 520.9% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78,875 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of GDS by 58.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 35.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

