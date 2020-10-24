Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $214.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNRC. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.47.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,152 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the period.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.