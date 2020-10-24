General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

GD stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

