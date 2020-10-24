General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.12.

NYSE GE opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 541.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 49.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

