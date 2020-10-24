General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of GM opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

