Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Genpact has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.