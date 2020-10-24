Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE GPC opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Genuine Parts by 6.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

