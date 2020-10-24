Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,855 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $98,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.