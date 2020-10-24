Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 179.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.06% of Gevo worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

