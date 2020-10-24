GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC raised shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.79.

GFL opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $716.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

