Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

