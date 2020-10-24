Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $41,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.