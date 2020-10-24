GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.56-1.60 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.