Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.84-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.17.

NYSE:GL opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,893. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

