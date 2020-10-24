Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Up 19%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price rose 19% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 5,682,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,963% from the average daily volume of 112,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $503,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 74.44% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

