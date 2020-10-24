Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $372.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

