Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 198.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 567,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 377,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

