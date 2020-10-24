Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Continental (FRA:CON) a €86.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Continental (FRA:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

FRA CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.62. Continental has a 12 month low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 12 month high of €256.50 ($301.76).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

