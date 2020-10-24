Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €4.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

ETR LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

