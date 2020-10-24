Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.90” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.39 ($34.58).

VIV stock opened at €25.43 ($29.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.56. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

