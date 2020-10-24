Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.