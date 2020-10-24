Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GGG opened at $64.11 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,582 shares of company stock valued at $29,770,629. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

