Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

GRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

In other news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

