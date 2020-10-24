GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Rating Lowered to C- at TheStreet

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

GHG stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,579 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

