Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.86% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $29,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

