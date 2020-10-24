Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Grupo Bimbo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

GRBMF opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

