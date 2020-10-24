GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.77.

GSX opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.80 and a beta of -0.44. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

