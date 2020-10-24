Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 12,743 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 3.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.82 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

