Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 419 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

