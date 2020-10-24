Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 961 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $234.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

