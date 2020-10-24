Hamilton Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Shares of NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.99. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.