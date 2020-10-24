Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,440,000 after buying an additional 244,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

