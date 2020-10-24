Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 3.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 340,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 229,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,843.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 188,740 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 241,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 184,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,244,000 after buying an additional 137,431 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

