Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $13,709,000. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.4% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 49,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,709.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.