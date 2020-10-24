Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $1.85 Million in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,414,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NYSE:AZN opened at $52.00 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.