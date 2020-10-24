Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $301,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $7,803,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $318.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.62 and its 200 day moving average is $280.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

