Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 3,021 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,768 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 418,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 788,813 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.