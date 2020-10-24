Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 6,041 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after acquiring an additional 508,897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,136,000 after purchasing an additional 359,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $40,978,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $133.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

