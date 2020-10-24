Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $280,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $283.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.37.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

