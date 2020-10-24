Hamilton Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,935,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,823,000 after purchasing an additional 398,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,364,000 after purchasing an additional 429,153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 125,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,700.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,515 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 889,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 106,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.43 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

