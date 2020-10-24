Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $167.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

