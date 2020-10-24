Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 282.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,333,000 after buying an additional 424,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 353.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $64,370,000 after buying an additional 273,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

