Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 155.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 108,271 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,090,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,266,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

