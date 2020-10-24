Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $318.60 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.62 and a 200-day moving average of $280.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

