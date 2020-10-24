Hamilton Wealth LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

