Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.55 ($175.94).

FRA HNR1 opened at €129.60 ($152.47) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.73.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

