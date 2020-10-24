Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.08. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.25 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of HSC opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Harsco by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

